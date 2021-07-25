In January of 1931, in the hills near Logan, West Virginia, Nancy was born to Ethel Mae and Harley Curry. She was the middle child of 17. In 1948, Nancy moved to Columbus, Ohio. In July she married Ralph Kibbey. They had 5 children, two in Newberry, Michigan, and 3 in Myrtle Creek, Oregon. While Ralph worked in the logging industry, Nancy helped raise their children and build a house on Neal Lane. In 1958, they moved to Tri City, and Kathy joined brothers, Ralph Jr. and Carl, and sisters, Debbie and Dedra. Nancy had a zeal for life and had diverse interests. She was an avid walker, she gardened, canned, and sewed. She bowled on a league. She became P.T.A. memberships chairman and President. She was trained and was authorized in 3 areas of instruction by N.R.A. She taught hunter safety courses and Firearm familiarity at U.C.C. She also taught concealed weapons classes. She was the President of a Women’s shooting club, The Sharp Shooters, in Canyonville. She taught Sunday School, Eager Beavers, and Vacation Bible School to many youths through the years. She faithfully helped Ralph through eight years of cancer. In June 1991, he passed away. She worked as a janitor at Tri City Baptist, then provided home health care for the elderly. She found love again and married Jack Powell. Together they served the Lord for 15 years. He passed away, and Nancy continued to maintain their home on Klimback. She became lonely, and her declining health necessitated a move to her daughter Dedra and Son-in-Law Larry’s Tangent Farm. She moved to Brookdale Memory Care Center as health needs increased. She had failing health in June and July of 2021. On July 13th she quietly went to be with her Lord. Preceding her in death were parents, Ethel & Harley Curry, Husband Ralph, two sons Ralph Jr. and Carl Kibbey, Daughter-in-law Shelia (Chapman) Kibbey, and husband Jack Powell. Twelve siblings preceded her. Not forgotten were her many friends preceding her death. Nancy will be long and lovingly remembered. Surviving her are 3 daughters, Debbie and husband Dale Fessenden, Dedra and husband Larry Ruckert and Kathy and husband Roy McNeal; 11 grandchildren, Mark Fessenden, Lori Kibbey, Anna Fessenden, Sarah Koppen, Shellie McNeal, Michael McNeal, Erin McNeal, Leah Frost, Brienna Ruckert, Hallie Harrington and Kyle Ruckert; 15 great grandchildren, Jake, Derek, Drylee, Bishop, Aidan, Zane, Abby, Lizzy, Angie, David, Brent, Georgia, Clyde, Nolah and Johnny. Numerous family and friends survive her in West Virginia, Kentucky, and Oregon.
Memorial Service will be held at Tri City Baptist Church, Crest Dr., Myrtle Creek, Oregon, on July 31 at 11:00 a.m.
