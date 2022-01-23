Nancy Lee Kitson, 87, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. She was born Aug. 4, 1934 in Goshen, Indiana, to Forest and Evelyn Myers.
Nancy graduated from Goshen High School in 1952. She married Willis C. Kitson, Jr. in 1953, who preceded her in death in 2004. Nancy lived in Cupertino, California, and Lake Havasu City, Arizona, prior to moving to Sutherlin, Oregon, 15 years ago. She was primarily a stay-at-home mom, working retail stores occasionally and once the children graduated from high school and worked more hours. After moving to Arizona, she worked several years at Havasu Regional Medical Center and retired in 1999. Nancy enjoyed baking, crocheting Afghans, crafts, traveling, gardening, going to bingo and playing cards. She was a member of the Eastern Star Santa Clara Chapter 195 of California, order of the Eastern Star Lake Havasu Chapter 61, a 25-year member, Order of White Shrine of Jerusalem -Rose Croix Shrine No. 7 in San Jose, California, Miracle Shrine No. 8 of Arizona and a member of the Calapooia Free Methodist Church in Sutherlin, Oregon.
Survivors include her daughter, Deborah A. Mason, and her husband, Rick of Sutherlin, Oregon; son, Robert W. Kitson and his wife, Luanne of Pleasanton, California; grandchildren; Phillip Kitson, Renee' Kitson of San Jose, California; great-granddaughter, Lexie Kitson of San Jose, California. Nancy was also preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and three brothers.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at Avamere at Oak Park, Amedisys Home Health and Hospice, Evergreen Family Medicine and Mercy Medical Center. Please visit www.sutherlinchapel.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.