Nancy Lee Nair Leonard passed away on Dec. 10, 2022.
She was born on Dec. 18, 1937, in Winterset, Iowa. Nancy attended nursing school in Des Moines, Iowa, and then moved to Portland, Oregon, to work with a group of fellow nurses at the Good Samaritan Hospital. She met Larry Leonard, who was a patient at the hospital, and they married in May of 1961.
Nancy and Larry lived in the Yoncalla area for a short time and then moved to the Tyee area, where they made their home. Nancy continued to work at the Mercy Hospital and then for private practices as a nurse. She also volunteered for the Red Cross and for hospice after she retired from active nursing. Nancy also assisted Larry in his logging businesses.
Nancy was an avid quilter and enjoyed working in her yard with her flowers. She enjoyed her friends and family and was always ready with a laugh. She was a kind and thoughtful person who was stricken with Alzheimer’s in her final years. She did not let that stop her from being cheerful to those around her.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Mary Nair, and her husband, Larry. She is survived by her daughter, Candy McCormick, and son-in-law Chris McCormick, granddaughter, Krystal Hammer, and husband Brett; great-grandchildren, Emily, Mylee, Brylon and Trinity She is also survived by her brother, John Nair, his wife Karen and their children and grandchildren, step grandchildren, Evan McCormick and family, as well as Justin McCormick and family.
A celebration of life will be held at the Church of Christ in Oakland, Oregon, on Jan. 28, 2023, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
