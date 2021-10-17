Nancy Wimberly was born to parents Ray and Merelene Lawless on Feb. 11, 1957, on the island of Adak, Alaska, when Alaska was still a territory of the United States. Nancy passed away Aug. 29, 2021, from ongoing health issues.
Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Ray, brothers Richard and Steven, and her sister, Virginia Darling.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Roy Wimberly, son Jeremy Petrie (Kristen), daughter Mellisa Petrie, mother Merlene Lanham, sister Terry Quinn (Joseph), stepsons Roy (Lunky) Wimberly Jr. (Tiffany), Adam Wimberly (Amanda), grandchildren Justin, Kiah, Drake (Megan), Christopher, Trey, Lexie, Tyson and Lane as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Her beloved dog, Zippo, was her baby.
Nancy was the biggest fan of the San Francisco 49ers ever! Every Sunday she could be heard yelling at the TV. Memorabilia all over the house. Nancy was an animal lover of all kinds. She supported Saving Grace and the ASPCA. Nancy retired from Roseburg Forest Products after 25 years.
Nancy’s celebration of life will be Oct. 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Riversdale Grange located at 4856 Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg (across from the country club) with a potluck to follow.
If you knew Nancy, please come share your memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.