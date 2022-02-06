Nels T Hult, 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Jan. 30, 2022 at University Hospital in Eugene, Oregon.
Nels was born in Roseburg, Oregon, to Paul B. and Mona B. (Patchen) Hult on December 24, 1947. Nels was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Douglas High School in 1966. Nels married Leila J. Zimmerman on Oct. 29, 1969 in Boise, Idaho. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War after entering the Army in 1967 and was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, where he was awarded a bronze star. He was an equipment mechanic for Roseburg Forest Products until 1991, when he then opened his own automotive repair business called Automaxx.
Nels was a pilot and a lifelong auto and racing enthusiast. He raced stock cars in Roseburg and was a board member for the Pacific Racing Association (PRA) for over 10 years.
Nels is preceded in death by his parents and older brother, John Barton Hult.
Nels is survived by his wife, Leila, son, Christopher T (Elizabeth R) Hult of Castle Rock, Colorado, daughter, Kela P (Steven) Sconce of San Diego, California, three granddaughters, Jordan, Olivia, and Hannah, one great-grandson, Jameson, his sister, Mary J. (James) Mitchell of Eagle, Idaho, his brother Ralph S. (Melinda L.) Hult of Bellville, Illinois, and multiple nieces and nephews, lifelong friends, and other Old Farts.
Per his wishes, his remains have been cremated and a celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Winston Community Center.
