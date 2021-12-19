Nicholas Shipman

Nicholas “Nick” Jens Shipman was a loving son, grandson, brother, partner, and friend to many. He left this world on Nov. 10, 2021, at the age of 34, in Roseburg, Oregon. He was born to Kathy and Terry Shipman on Dec. 17, 1986, and graduated with fellow South Umpqua Lancers in 2005.
Nick’s love for his family and friends was evident throughout his life. He was incredibly loyal and would do everything he could do to support his loved ones. As a son, grandson, brother, partner, nephew, and friend, you knew if you were loved by Nick, that you were loved unconditionally and for life.
He always knew how to light up a room. Nick had a quick sense of humor and great dance moves which started in his early years dancing to Michael Jackson on the family coffee table and continued through his entire life. He loved spending time on family vacations, fishing, hunting, camping, playing games, cheering on the Ducks, creating delicious meals, and sharing holiday traditions with his family and friends.
Nick is survived by his loving parents Kathy and Terry, Grandmas Jan and Zelma (Ritchie), brothers Nathan and Curtis, Uncle Dan, Aunt Thao, Aunt Tina, Uncle Tim, partner Mallorie and their puppy Chopper, cousins and many close friends. Although he was taken from this world too young, his memory will live on in our hearts forever.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the OHSU Casey Eye Institute for research and cure of retinitis pigmentosa.
A celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2022, at the Winston Community Center.
(1) comment
My prayers and heart go out to you during this time of loss. I remember your son from his young days. I know that you are surrounded by many friends and loved ones. Know my prayers and love are with you all.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.