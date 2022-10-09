Noel Groshong III, of Roseburg, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 14, 2022, at OHSU due to complications from surgery. He was 78 years young.
Noel was born Apr. 17, 1944, in Monahans, Texas, to Noel II and Lorraine Groshong, while his father was serving in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II.
He is survived by his wife Margaret; sons Aric (wife Debi) and Aron (wife Vicki); step-children Windy (husband Rod) and Christopher (wife Liz), grandchildren Brady, Brynn, Corey, Drew, Hailey, Hannah and Shawn. He is also survived by his siblings, Lornell Toney, Celeste Stockton and Roxy Dragomir.
Noel served honorably in the National Guard. He had worked for the JC Penney Company in his younger years, as had his father and grandfather before him. After moving to Douglas County in the early 1970's, he bought a dump truck and backhoe and went into the excavating, water line and general "dig and haul" business. Later, he worked for Umpqua Basin Water District and was general manager there for 23 years. He also did water system consulting work for various towns, cities and districts in Oregon.
Noel served his community on the Roseburg Public Works Commission and was on the Roseburg School Board for eight years. He had been a member of the Roseburg Junior Chamber of Commerce (JC's). He also was deeply involved in the Boy Scouts while his sons were coming up through the badges and made many good friends through those years of adventures.
Noel took great pleasure in growing fruits, vegetables and flowers and was an Extension Service Master Gardener. He loved hunting, especially in the Ochocos, and was a life member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, among other organizations.
Travels, especially in his Mini Cooper S, where always fun times as were several trips to Kauai over the years. Being well-read and inquisitive, he was usually up for a chat (at length) about politics and economics in particular and was not shy about sharing his opinions.
And, not to be forgotten, was a long time USC Trojan fan along with his sons.
Noel will be best remembered as a devoted and loving family man who always "did the right thing."
A celebration of Noel's life will be announced at a later date.
