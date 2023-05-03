Oct. 11, 1926 to March 18, 2023.
Nora went home to be with the Lord on March 18, 2023, in the early morning. She was 96 years old, born in Lowell, Massachusetts. “The smallest baby in her family, her mother was said to have”. Her parents, Manuel and Mary Silva, were both born in Portugal and met and married in the U.S. Nora was the middle child of 15 children, six girls and nine boys. She was number eight and she helped care for the younger ones and they loved her deeply. Five of her younger siblings are still living in their 80s Danny, David, Leroy, Jackie and Harriet. She loved and was loved by all her family.
Nora married Alfred (Bud) Dutra at the age of 19. They knew each other since they were kids in Falmouth, Massachusetts. Bud liked to tease Nora about her robbing the cradle, since he was three years younger, they were married for 64 yrs. They lived on cape Cod until 1974, when they moved to Oregon. Their first home in Oregon was in Melrose, then they moved to Green district and finally to Elmira where they lived with their youngest daughter. Nora said goodbye to the love of her life in 2010 at the age of 80 years old.
Nora was humorous, happy, very talented and had endless energy. Always quick on her feet, and a lot on her mind. She was a great artist, painting many oil paintings that she gave to friends and family, she also crocheted for years (every baby she knew was given a baby blanket), cake decorator, making many fancy wedding cakes and other holiday cakes, seamstress, making clothing, children’s sundresses with matching hats, capes, suits and so many other hobbies. She was a big fan of baseball (Mariners), loved cooking, gardening, flowers, walks, water aerobics and animals. She loved spending time with family and friends. Nora was a woman of very strong faith and studied the bible for most of her life.
Nora’s oldest son Daniel preceded her in death in 1985 at the age of 38. He was a treasure to her, having many health challenges and down syndrome. He too, truly loved the lord. She leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Nora’s surviving children, Joan Sewell of Roseburg, Sharon Smith of Vancouver, Washington, Deborah Eggers of Elmira and Jeffrey Dutra of Roseburg and their spouses.
She will be greatly missed and leaves behind wonderful memories for those who knew and loved her. Her service and celebration of life will be on May 6, 2023, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at New Hope Church old Highway 99 in Roseburg, Oregon.
