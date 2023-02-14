Norene Kaye Bingham was born in Coquille, Oregon, on April 9, 1941, to Norma Jean Nelson and Robert Schellong. She passed away on Dec. 12, 2022, in Florence, Oregon. Norene loved and was loved very much. She spent much of her life caring for others, including parents, an aunt, in-laws, spouses and her five children.
In the 1950’s, Norene married her first husband, Richard St. Clair, and the two lived in Camas Valley, Oregon, where they began their family. Norene was especially proud of her involvement with her children’s school where her hand-drawn hornet won a school mascot competition to become an iteration of the bee that still represents Camas Valley’s school.
In later years, Norene lived in Junction City, Oregon, with her second husband Lowell T. Bingham, a decorated military veteran and postman. Norene enjoyed her collections of vintage jewelry, dolls, goodwill trips, fishing, gardening and the companionship of her little dogs. She had an infectious giggle and once rode a kids’ bike through the middle of the family Easter egg hunt, giggling the entire time.
Norene was preceded in death by her parents, both of her husbands and her granddaughter, Trisha Myers.
She is succeeded by her brother Robert, her sister Tracee, her five children; Steven R. and Sharon St. Clair, Kim and Chuck Tidball, Terrance M. and Phyllis St. Clair, Rhonda G. St. Clair and Brian W. St. Clair, her grandchildren; Heather St. Clair and Juan Chavez, Tiffany and Justin Wilson, Katrina and Chris Luck, David Myers, Kristle and Michael Marlow, Brenda St. Clair, Richard St. Clair, Andrew Tidball and David Tidball as well as her great-grandchildren; Danika Wilson, Kenny Wilson, Matthew Myers, Kylie Luck, Christian Luck, Addyson Marlow, Ember Marlow, Alexa Chaves St. Clair, Amara Chavez St. Clair and Alexander St. Clair.
Norene will rest with her beloved husband at the Roseburg VA Cemetery. Services will be held on Feb. 25, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Camas Valley Missionary Church, 120 Upper Camas Road, to celebrate her life.
