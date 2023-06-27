Norman “Duane” Sasser, living most of his life in Winston, Oregon, passed away on June 16, 2023, in Milwaukie, Oregon, at the age of 94. Duane passed as he lived, with the courage of his convictions, never wavering in the face of a formidable foe, ever the warrior awaiting the return of his Savior.
Duane was born in Lostine, Oregon, in 1929, and spent his elementary years on his parent’s farm where he milked cows and herded sheep with his dog, Laddie. Duane admitted Laddie did most of the herding and that he was really just there to shoot coyotes, bobcats or whatever other predator might be lurking and, of course, to make sure the sheep, the dog and himself made it back to the barn safely.
Duane continued schooling and farming in Lostine until October 1941, at which time his parents sold that farm and moved to New Plymouth, Idaho. Duane attended New Plymouth High School where he excelled in academics and athletics, playing three years of football and basketball and a year of track.
Duane was the captain of the football team and went to state in track. Although he was very proud of his high school athleticism, he attributed those activities to the deterioration of his knees which gave him grief for the rest of his life. Duane graduated from New Plymouth High School in 1947 and worked on his parent’s New Plymouth farm as well as various jobs in the community until October 1950, when he was drafted into the United States Army.
Duane was sent to Camp Polk, Louisiana, as part of the 45th Division and assigned to the C Battery 158FA. In March 1951, the division was sent to Hokkaido, Japan, and on a cold December day of that year, they replaced the first calvary in Korea. Duane spent almost a year on the front lines of the Korean War earning an honorable discharged from active duty in September 1952.
Duane then joined the MP (military police) Reserve unit as a first sergeant and returned home to New Plymouth where he again helped on his parent’s farm. Duane left Idaho in May 1955, and settled in western Oregon, where he worked in the timber industry in Reedsport, Kerby and Eugene.
In December 1962, he went to work for Schurman Machine Works in Woodland, Washington, and joined the local Masonic lodge. In March 1966, he returned to Kerby and resumed working in the sawmill until May 1969, when he went to work for Roseburg Lumber Company in Roseburg, Oregon. While there, he spent many years as a shop steward and held various other positions in the Local 2949 LSWU (Lumber and Sawmill Workers Union) and other unions.
Duane was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Patrons of Husbandry (Grange), Masonic Brotherhood as well as the baptist church. Duane was an avid genealogist traveling all over the country and some parts of the world to gather information on his family tree. He was the “go-to” guy for numerous family members. A walking Ancestory.com with electronic and hard copy files to prove it.
In May 1992, at the age of 63, after almost 25 years at Roseburg Lumber and nearly 40 years in the timber industry, Duane retired to his small working farm in Winston, Oregon. There you could find him plowing the fields, changing irrigation lines, driving his Kubota tractor, picking raspberries and gathering eggs (both of which he sold to the local community) until 2015, when he moved to Portland, Oregon, to live with his daughter.
Duane remained there until May 2022, when he required additional care and moved to Royalton Place Assisted Living where you could see him “wooshing” around in his mobility chair, flirting with his care givers and conversing with new friends.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Foy Sasser and Edna “Byrle” Sturm Sasser, as well as his sister Myrna “Karleen” Sasser.
He is survived by his daughter Karleen Aichele (Brad Kilby), granddaughters Madison Aichele, McKenna Aichele, grandson Graham Kilby, and his loyal canine companion, Pepper.
He asked that there be no formal funeral services held. He will be laid to rest next to his parents and sister at the Enterprise Cemetery, in Enterprise, Oregon, with a small graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the American Diabetes Association of Oregon or the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.