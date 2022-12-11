Norman Paul Anderson (Norm) of Roseburg, passed away on Nov. 16, 2022, at the age of 87. Norm was born on March 17, 1935, and raised in Detroit, Michigan. After completing his education, he relocated to California where he raised a family and was a successful mechanical engineer and a professional photographer; a job that took him all over the world.
Norm met his love Barbara in California and they were married in 1982. They moved to Douglas County in 2004 and Norm immediately became a part of the community. Norm was “a giver.” He was a volunteer at Mercy Hospital and the Community Cancer Center, transporting patients back and forth from their homes so they might receive the care they needed. He called bingo at the Arby’s and Carl’s Junior for seniors, volunteered with the Douglas County Search and Rescue and loved serving as a timer at the local annual swim meet. Norm was a member of the Umpqua Valley Amateur Radio club and an avid "garage saler," always looking for that “hidden gem” at the next home. Most importantly, he was Grandpa Norm to a lucky few and a friend to many, always offering a helping hand.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters and his daughter, Stephanie. He is survived by his wife Barbara of Roseburg as well as his son Vincent (Cathy) and granddaughter Olivia of Irvine, California. A celebration of life is planned for the coming year.
