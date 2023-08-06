Olive May Coon, age 96, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Born Feb. 2, 1927, in Newberg, Oregon, to Claud and Rhea Chidester Kreiger. She was the second youngest of four girls. In Newberg, the Kreigers lived on a houseboat where Claud logged and rafted his logs for his one-man sawmill. When a big storm took out his Jog raft, he traded his one-man sawmill operation for a used car and moved the family to Porter Creek.
It was there that Olive met the young man of her future, Don Coon, who would ride his bicycle in from Camas Valley to call on her. They married, and after a short stint in the Army, they opened a new Flying A Service Station in Myrtle Creek. They had two children a son and daughter, Olive was a stay-at-home mom raising kids.
She was active in bowling, service station activities and worked as a union meat cutter for 13 years at Van Dine Meat Co. At night she would design and monogram bowling shirts for the Nickle Bowl Bowling Teams. She enjoyed family outings, dinners and holiday fun.
Olive never knew a stranger. She was active in her community in Myrtle Creek and in Coquille. Don and Olive purchased Lounsbury Ford, and on the road when they started Northwest Inventory Co., for inventorying primarily Ford Dealership parts departments in the Northwest.
They were married 46 years when Don passed in 1991, Olive continued the inventory business for a while and then closed it to take care of Don's aunt Vera. Mom said Vera was 90, how hard could that be? Vera lived to 103 and Olive was always there for her.
For the last five years, she did her absolute best to cope with the scourge called Dementia. "Hello Darlin," was her greeting to the awesome caretakers at Chantel's Loving Touch in Sutherlin, because she couldn't remember their names. She will be missed.
Olive was predeceased by her father Claud Kreiger, her mother Rhea Kreiger Shanks, sisters Margaret Roberts, Dorothy Kreiger, Joanne Carpenter Brewer, nieces Judy Roberts Angel, Sandy Brewer Hansen, Susie Carpenter Ives, nephews Claude Roberts, Steven Roberts, Raymond Sabala, Gary Ollivant and Gary Lawton.
Olive is survived by her son Jim Coon (Genee Parr Coon) and their two daughters; Nicole Witt (Ryan) and nine great-grandchildren, Shelby Bartram (Bill) and four great-grandchildren, daughter Cookie Linstrom (Larry) and two daughters, Ami McCrary (Matt) and two great-grandchildren, Sarah Capelle (Pat) and three great-grandchildren, Larry Linstrom (Lisa) and one great-granddaughter.
There will not be any services for Olive at her request, but we will have a joyous celebration of her life on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Abby’s Pizza on NE Stephens at 2 p.m., one of Mom's favorite gathering spots.
