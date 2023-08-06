Olive May Coon, age 96, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Born Feb. 2, 1927, in Newberg, Oregon, to Claud and Rhea Chidester Kreiger. She was the second youngest of four girls. In Newberg, the Kreigers lived on a houseboat where Claud logged and rafted his logs for his one-man sawmill. When a big storm took out his Jog raft, he traded his one-man sawmill operation for a used car and moved the family to Porter Creek.

React to this story:

0
0
0
1
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.