Onelda Hodson passed away during minor surgery at age 91 on June 2, 2021. She was raised in Umpqua, Oregon and graduated Roseburg High School. Onelda married Ernest Hodson, also of Roseburg, in 1949. She was a lifelong domestic engineer, raising 3 children as they moved many times with Ernie's work as a wildlife biologist, and finally landing in Paradise, CA in 1960, and there they stayed. Enjoying many family vacations and activities such as sailing and antique bottle hunting, Onelda developed her artistic talent with painting, sculpting, sewing, quilting, gardening and later making pottery as her main passion. Onelda and Ernie traveled Summers in their motor home in Alaska and some in Northern Mexico. Ernie preceded her in death in 2012. In November 2018 she evacuated Paradise as her home of 55 years, artwork and precious heirlooms all burned in the Campfire. She lived in a cottage by her daughter, Pam, after that.
Besides Ernie, she was predeceased by her parents Lloyd and Thelma Leonard, brother Vernon Leonard, sisters Doris Matthews and Melba Germond. Onelda is survived by her children, Mark Hodson (Bev), Pam Hodson-Ralli (Art), and Becky Hiatt, grandchildren Mike, Benjamin, Rich, Tami, Draiden, Sophia and Savannah. Surviving siblings are sisters Pat Rentz, Mary Cagle and brothers Lonnie Leonard (Maggie) and Lynn Leonard (Leslie).
A Celebration of Onelda's Life will be held at the Henry Estate Winery in Umpqua, Oregon on July 31, Saturday at 11 am.
