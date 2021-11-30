Orval Raymond Allen, age 85, of Umpqua, born May 26, 1936, passed away Nov. 18, 2021.
Orv was born in the Black Hills of South Dakota, and moved to Oregon in 1946. He was the youngest of 14 children. After moving to Umpqua with his brother Emery, he attended Oakland Schools, and graduated in 1954. He credited the man he became to his brother Emery, who taught him to work hard and always do a good job.
Orv married Alice Britton in 1955 and shortly after they moved to Seattle, where he worked for Boeing. In 1964, Orval & Alice moved to Sutherlin, where they built a small trailer park and Orv’s Jiffy Burger Inn. In 1976, Orv sold that park and built Allen’s Mobile Villa, which he owned and ran until his retirement in 2017.
He had three children, Debra Ann, Chuck, and Lisa. He raised Debra and Chuck after Alice passed in 1976 on his own, until Barbara came into his life. Together they had many adventures and he enjoyed taking family trips.
He was a very proud American and Oregonian, he would often say how much he loved living here and how beautiful it was. He enjoyed hunting elk and deer with his sisters and brothers-in-law, and had many stories of the great times they had together. He enjoyed going to the Oregon Coast and camping, and riding ATVs with friends and his children. He liked tinkering in his garden, and was especially fond of his rhododendrons and roses. He was a good cook, and credited his two sisters Josie and Cherry for helping to teach him his kitchen skills.
Orv enjoyed being able to donate to many charities and fundraisers over the years; St. Jude Children's Hospital was one of his favorite charities. He was a joker at heart, and would play practical jokes often and giggle like a child when they turned out just as he planned. He loved his family and had many friends that became family over the years. His favorite time was time with his family.
Orv was preceded in death by his mother Hazel Hart; brothers Joe Brewer, Fred Allen, Emery Allen, Chuck Allen, Rob Brewer, and Stan Allen; sisters Sarah Herwehe, Bertha Duerson, and Cherry Cole; his beloved daughter Lisa Allen; and grandson Andrew Hough.
He is survived by Barbara Barnes; daughter Debra Hough (Jeff); son Charles Allen (Tanya); sister Josie Baird; grandchildren Allison Hough, Evan Hough, and Jade Allen; great-grandchildren Oran, Aria, and Aurora; as well as multiple nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to join the family to remember Orv at a service held at Sutherlin Family Church Event Center on Dec. 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. The family will have a private graveside service following. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
