Paddy, 92, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her children on 7 June 2021.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Edward H. Stockwell, and her grandson, Matthew Ian.
Paddy is survived by her children Mark E., Pamela L. (Mayne), Bradford C., and Catherine B. (Wulfhorst); daughters-in-law, Claudia Hokanson and Renée Ruetz; sons-in-law, John R. Mayne and Andrew Wulfhorst; and grandson, Erik Austin.
Paddy was born in Los Angeles, California to Genevieve ‘Jean’ Hynes, née Hamilton, and Matthew Hynes. She remained in Los Angeles until 1953. That year she graduated from Los Angeles County General Hospital School of Nursing in September, held her wedding at St. Anselm Church in October, and earned her license as a registered nurse that November.
The family moved to the Roseburg area in 1969. Paddy worked at Mercy Hospital as the swing shift nursing supervisor from 1969 to 1975. From 1975 until her retirement in 2000, she worked at the Veterans Administration (VA) Hospital. For many years she was the Head Nurse of the hospital’s Intensive Care and Respiratory Care Units. Additionally, she worked as the hospital’s Infection Control Nursing Supervisor, Assistant Director of Nursing, and Acting Director of Nursing.
Paddy was a strong believer in community service. She was a past president and active member of the local branch of ALTRUSA, an international organization dedicated to literacy. She volunteered for the Douglas County Friends of the Library and Douglas County Cancer Services. She was also active in the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) organization.
Her family would like to thank Linus Oakes Village for providing a comfortable, safe, and happy living environment; the team of care givers who were kind and attentive; the Hospice nurses who made her comfortable during her final months; and her excellent physician, Dr. Townsend.
Paddy will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends. Those wishing to donate in her honor, can select from one of the service organizations mentioned above. In these days of COVID, services will be limited to family only. Taylor's Family Mortuary.
