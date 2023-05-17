Believing in eternal life as promised by the Lord Jesus Christ, Pamela L. Chaney Wilds of Umpqua, Oregon, passed away at home on May 5, 2023, at the age of 70.
Pam was born in Portland, Oregon, on Aug. 24, 1952, and adopted at birth by Howard and Jessie M. Jones Chaney. The family lived near Brightwood, Oregon, until 1959, when they moved to Roseburg.
Pam attended Roseburg schools, Southern Oregon College, and then Washington State University, where she graduated in 1974, with a bachelor’s degree in communication.
For the next nine years, she lived in northern Idaho and worked at the St. Maries Gazette Record with roles that included advertising manager and sports editor. She returned to Douglas County in 1983 and was editor of The Sun Tribune in Sutherlin for five-plus years.
In 1985, she met Ed Wilds “on assignment” when she wrote of his cross-country bicycle ride from Maine to Winchester Bay. Their wedding on Sept. 19, 1986, occurred at what would be their home for the next 37 years. They welcomed a son Nathan, in 1989, and a daughter Erin, in 1991.
Pam loved being at home with her children, teaching them to read at young ages and home-schooling them through the elementary grades.
Midway through treatment for breast cancer in 2003, she re-entered the workforce by accepting a position with Applegate Appraisal Services. A year and a half later, she transitioned to a job in medical administration and worked until the year she turned 62.
An award-winning journalist as a young adult, she enjoyed writing, photography, and editing through subsequent years. She was a skilled pianist and, as a member of Family Church in Sutherlin, considered it a tremendous honor to serve as a worship leader for nearly 15 years.
Pam would want to be remembered as caring, dependable, somewhat animated, occasionally nostalgic, appreciative of time with family and friends, and as someone who felt her life had been extremely blessed. Also, she would want it written that she was not without her faults.
Survivors include her husband, Edward; son Nathan and his wife Kristina, of Tigard; daughter Erin, of Umpqua; granddaughters Madelyn and Olivia, of Tigard; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Victoria Wilds Fuller and Jim Wilds, both of Sutherlin; eight half-siblings; and various cousins, nieces, and nephews, especially Amy Fuller of San Diego.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents; her birth mother, Donna Askew Hastings; her birthfather, Timothy O’Connor; a half-brother; and Edward’s brother-in-law, Richard Fuller.
Pam's death resulted from the aftermath of surgery and treatment for pancreatic cancer. A celebration of life will be Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Family Church, Sutherlin, Oregon.
Donations in her memory may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators or the volunteer organization Douglas County Cancer Services, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway #202, Roseburg, Oregon, 97471.
