Patricia Ann Lawson passed away peacefully on May 11, 2022, at home with her children, husband, family, and loving caregivers by her side. Patricia (Pat) was born in Hemphill, West Virginia on June 30, 1941. Pat is survived by her husband Leroy Lawson, brother Allan Hicks, her son Bill Fellows, her daughter Mary Guthrie and her daughter Kathy Standridge, along with 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother Mary Barber, her father John G. Hicks, her brother John Jr. Hicks, and her daughter Teresa Hicks.
Pat was a friend to everyone, but above all, an incredibly devoted mother and grandmother. Pat worked a multitude of jobs, from Winchell’s Donut Shop manager, to parole officer for the State of Oregon and many jobs in between. She often worked multiple jobs and went to school at the same time, always with the goal of providing her children the best life and opportunities possible.
Pat battled Parkinson’s disease for over 20 years. She met it head on and was unwilling to give in. She wanted every day possible to be with her family, trying to teach us one more thing, to solve one more problem for us and to take care of us all.
She is at peace now and with God. Her family will forever be guided by the example of the incredible person she was, and by the way she approached life. Pat had one failing; she cheated at Monopoly, ALWAYS. All of us owe the good parts within us, to Mom, to Grandma, to Pat…
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 16, at Lookingglass Community Church. Immediately after, a burial service will be held at Lookingglass Community Cemetery with a lunch to follow at Lookingglass Community Church. All are welcome.
