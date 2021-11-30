Patricia Ann Champion passed away on Nov. 22, 2021, in Roseburg, Douglas County, Oregon, after a courageous battle with cancer. She had a large family that she will be missed and remembered by.
Pat Champion was born on Aug. 2, 1942, in Moline, Illinois, to Robert Edward Jones and Ellen Vera Orr. Her mother passed away in 1946, and her father remarried Marian Ristau, who later adopted her. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1960, and enlisted in the United States Air Force. There she met and married Larry David Joslin in Indio, California, in 1962. Pat had three children of that marriage: Julie Ann, Larry Robert and Jennifer Ellen.
Ten years later and divorced, she started her freshman year of college at Clatsop Community College and completed her Bachelor of Science Degree at University of Oregon in 1975, Phi Beta Kappa. While living in Eugene, Oregon, she met and married Stan Denton in 1976, and he adopted her children. Pat enrolled in the University of Oregon Law School, where she worked on the Federal Handbook of Indian Law, graduating in 1979. That same year, she was hired by the Douglas County District Attorney's Office and was a trial lawyer there until retirement in 1998. In 1985, she met Robert David Champion, and they married in Honolulu in May of 1986. Pat gained a stepson, William Champion, through her marriage. After retirement, she worked at Roseburg School District as a Hearings Officer for 15 years.
Pat had a passion for travel, a thirst for education, and a love of books. She had a multitude of friends, new and old, and made friends easily, no matter the location. She and her husband even managed a hotel in Kona, Hawaii, after befriending the owners. She enjoyed traveling and took many international trips, which included 13 cruises and visits to over 30 countries. Pat always enjoyed learning new things and after retirement she took writing, Italian, and genealogy courses at Umpqua Community College. She was able to chart her family history to the early 1700s. In her seventies, Pat developed a love of Flamenco music and took guitar lessons with a master guitarist. She played for many years before a hand injury inhibited her playing. Pat belonged to the Willamette Writers Group, and was a long-time member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). She was an avid reader and enjoyed the AAUW monthly book group as well.
Pat was predeceased by her mother Vera; her father; her granddaughter Danielle Bryan; and great grandson Harrison Helmke. Survivors include her husband Robert Champion; mother Marian Jones; siblings Dennis Jones and Peggy Jones; children Julie Bryan (Eugene), Robert Denton (Roseburg), Jennifer Taylor (Cottage Grove) and William Champion (Roseburg); grandchildren Andrea Helmke, Jacob Christensen, Christopher Creech, Jenelle Flotron, Timothy Bryan, Daniel Koberstein, Liam Champion and Taylor Champion; and five great-grandchildren, Noah and Finley Christensen, Evellen Goode, Natalie Flotron and Edison Helmke.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Roseburg Public Library. A Celebration of Life will be held in early summer.
