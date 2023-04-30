Patricia G. Van Anrooy of Roseburg, passed away with her husband and son by her side at the age of 84, from the long effects of cancer. Pat as she was known was born in Waukegan, Illinois, and graduated high school in Lake Forest with honors. She went to Grinnell College where she graduated Phi Beta Kapa and met the college football captain, David Van Anrooy. As the cheerleader she and David began a romance that was 62 years in the making. David, after college joined the Marine Corps and upon his return, the two were married.
Pat was a teacher for 20 wonderful years helping many students as they began their journey. She and David had three sons, Mike, Mark and Marty, she continued to be devoted to them to the end. Pat will be remembered for her home-cooked meals, and for passing that skill to her sons.
After retirement together they traveled to many national parks, Mexico and Hawaii. Pat, always the teacher was a member of PEO and joined the Red Hat Society. In 2005, wanting to join Mike and his family they left Illinois and came to Roseburg. Pat looked forward to being with the four grandchildren, Drew, Reed, Cole and Lane. Being a teacher, she wanted to be part of their growth from young boys to men. David and Pat would often be found cheering on their accomplishments in sports. She was an amazing homemaker and loved to care for her family who will miss her greatly. She had a strong love of the Lord, whom she knew was going to greet her when she passed away.
Cremation rites have been held. Arrangements are in the care of Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors.
