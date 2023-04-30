Patricia G. Van Anrooy of Roseburg, passed away with her husband and son by her side at the age of 84, from the long effects of cancer. Pat as she was known was born in Waukegan, Illinois, and graduated high school in Lake Forest with honors. She went to Grinnell College where she graduated Phi Beta Kapa and met the college football captain, David Van Anrooy. As the cheerleader she and David began a romance that was 62 years in the making. David, after college joined the Marine Corps and upon his return, the two were married.

