July 12, 1938 – Aug. 31, 2023
We are sad to announce the passing of Patricia J. Matovich, wife of Robert A. Matovich, at home in Myrtle Creek, Oregon, after a brief illness. She had just celebrated her 85th birthday and was set to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary. Born in Ohio, Pat spent her young life in Arizona where she met and married Bob after a long engagement. He completed four years as a Seabee and she completed her RN training at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Pheonix.
To cover her life, where do you start? Her nursing career expanded decades and experiences. At the Kaiser Iron Ore mine in Eagle Mountain, California, she was often the only medical personnel, treating all mining accidents, little kids’ accidents and general health issues.
After moving to Myrtle Creek and having her third child she went back to nursing at the Myrtle Creek Hospital. She enjoyed the staff and doctors there. When the hospital closed, she worked for Dr. Ashraf. Then her favorite opportunity came to be – working for Mercy Home Health until she retired. She enjoyed the hands-on care for the patients, traveling all over Douglas County and working with the quality staff.
One of her great joys was belonging to the HOA Club. She was a member from 1966, until this last summer picnic. She looked forward to the monthly potlucks and meetings for which she made her famous green bean casserole.
When the family moved to South Myrtle, they called the place Ram Ranch, after Robert A. Matovich. From the first night, she was busy milking the cow, feeding chickens and starting in with gardening. The first harvest was canned and soon pigs and horses were added. Many hours were spent hauling the horses to 4-H meetings, shows and the Fair.
It was in 1980, that sheep were added to RAM Ranch. She started with Romneys and added Natural Colored and Shetland sheep as well. She showed at the county fair, The Black Sheep Gathering and Oregon Flock and Fiber. The flock grew to about 100 at its peak. With that many sheep, she had plenty of wool, thus began her passion for spinning natural fibers.
Pat became well known for her ability to card and blend wool and create beautiful skeins of yarn. Strangers would stop her to ask about her felted hats and purses and her “Buddy” scarf- made from her dog’s combings. She was known as the “Sheep Lady.” She collected anything sheep – shirts, cups and over 300 nick-nacks and ornaments. It became very difficult to find one she did not already own.
Students remembered her years later from her presentations at schools. She was a member of the U SPIN Fibers and Umpqua Weavers and Spinners Guilds and was a solid staple at the Douglas County Lamb Show and Fair demonstrating her craft.
Pat was preceded in death by brothers Martin and Timothy Lieb, father William Lieb, mother Louella and step-father Dave Ridenour, in-laws Mike and Marie Matovich and brother-in-law James Matovich. She is survived by her husband Robert, daughter Donna Marie Matovich, son Martin (Christine) Matovich, Andrew (Michelle) Matovich and two grandchildren Michael (Autumn) Matovich and Amy (Neil) Salsgiver and many friends she counted as family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the HOA or Umpqua Weavers and Spinners education programs. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
