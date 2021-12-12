Patricia was born July 11, 1934 in Irvine, California to Frank and Clara Moan. She moved with her parents and two sisters, Jeanette Barnett and Gayle Hall to Myrtle Creek, Oregon, where she graduated high school and met the love of her life, Charles E. Leffler Sr. They were married in 1952. Patricia and Charles started their family in Myrtle Creek and eventually moved to Scappoose, Oregon, where they raised their four children; Charles (Linda) Leffler Jr., Allan Leffler, Danielle (Thomas) Weber, Vonnie (Jack) McGinnis and their two adopted daughters; Chelsea (Ryan) Murphy and Rochelle Beehler (Jereld Strawn). Charles and Patricia were blessed with 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Patricia and Charles retired to her family home in Myrtle Creek in 2004 where they started their second act!
Patricia loved reading, painting, gardening, volunteering for the Helping One Another Club of South Myrtle, traveling, playing BUNCO, volunteering for the Portland to Coast race and making wine with her “peeps”. Charles and Patricia enjoyed many years of family and friends in Myrtle Creek, where Charles passed away in 2015. In 2020, Patricia moved back to Scappoose and enjoyed her time and newfound family at Brookdale Rose Valley. Patricia passed away Nov. 27, 2021 in her home at Brookdale. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Danielle, her husband, Charles and her son, Allan. Patricia collected friends like flowers and we are blessed with the beautiful bouquets she left for us. She will be greatly missed by many. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
