On Feb. 1, 2023, our mother, nanny and gran nan, passed peacefully away in Spring, Texas.
She was born April 28, 1938, in Stratford England, to Albert and Lydia (Woodard) Howell.
She grew up in East Ham, in London. At the age of 21 she boarded the Queen Mary II from London to New York where she grabbed a bus to take her to San Diego, California. While there she met and married Glen Fields in 1962.
Over the course of Patricia’s life, she traveled extensively, lived in many places and raised four children. Later she met and married Clifford Jones, of Billericay, England, who preceded her in death in 2021. Patricia loved her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren with a passion. She was a master gardener, whose flower beds were a glorious showpiece where ever she lived.
Patricia knitted and sewed delicate works of art for each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren when they were little. She excelled in quilting, painting, writing and decorating. She was a lifelong member of the Church of England. In 2021, she moved to Spring, Texas, to live with her daughter after having health issues.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents Burt and Lydia Howell, husbands Glen Fields and Cliff Jones, brother Anthony Howell, numerous beloved aunts, uncles and cousins, her sweet great-grandson Gunner Manske and her little fur baby, Emmy.
Patricia is survived by her four children: Jenna (Michael) Zachary of Spring, Texas. Kim (Lance) Manske of Cameron, North Carolina. Darren Fields of Woodlands, Washington, Tracy (Kevin) Fields-Baum of Yacolt, Washington, and her beloved British cream retriever, Brinkley.
Patricia is Nan to 15 grandchildren: Christopher, Brittany, Melissa, Garrett, Ryan, Rachael, Ava, Connor, Olivia, Mia, Patrick, Daniel, Jes, Micah and Destiny. Patricia is also Gran-Nan to 22 amazing great-grandchildren.
We would like to thank our mother’s earth angels at Beehive of Spring Assisted Living Facility, for their exceptional loving care from the moment our mother arrived!
She will be laid to rest in her hometown of Great Burstead, Billericay, England at a later date.
