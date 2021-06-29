Patricia Marcella 'Marcie" Grubb, age 86, went home to be with Jesus on June 20, 2021. Marcie was born on July 24, 1934 to Willard and Louise Wilson in Big Stone Gap, VA.
She enjoyed square dancing with her husband Cecil in their younger years. Also cooking, camping with family, crocheting, and knitting.
She was survived by her husband Cecil of almost 71 years; daughters, Patty Howard (Ron) and Linda Riley; granddaughters, Jessica, Lisa, Carrie and Christina; as well as six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, RL, James, Gene, Curtis and Bill; and sisters, Oneal, Anna and Pauline.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Roseburg Community Cancer Center.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 1 p.m. at The Father's House in Sutherlin.
Arrangements are being made by Taylor's Family Mortuary in Winston.
