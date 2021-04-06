Patricia Marie Leischner, also known to family and friends as “Patty”, passed away on March 25, 2021. Her final days were spent surrounded with love and family by her side in Winston, Oregon. She was 65 years old.
Patty was born on March 17, 1956 in Davenport, Iowa, to Leo and Lois Leischner. After Lois passed away in 1989, Patty’s sister Linda (Frost) Birch and brother-in-law Greg Frost lovingly accepted the responsibility of caring for her.
Despite her limitations, Patty lived a full life and overcame many challenges along the way. She worked at Sunrise Enterprises in Roseburg, Oregon for 30 years. Patty loved beading, listening to cowboy music on her radio, CD’s, her “doll baby”, rocking in her rocking chair and watching Dr. Phil, and Madea or Shrek while eating her M&M’s. Her smile and laughter will be greatly missed.
Patty is survived by eight sisters, two brothers and their spouses: Verna Rowlett, Donna McCoy, Barbara Gutierrez, Linda and Gary Birch, Cynthia Eslinger, Mary and Bob Hewitt, Delores Hanner, Beverly Eslinger, Roscoe and Cindy Leischner, Leo (Roy) and Christina Leischner; nephews and their spouses: Joe and Laurie Leischner, Duane and Megan Frost; niece, Krystal and Dan Bowman, who were all constant in her life; and many more loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, John Edward Leischner and Frank William Leischner.
A graveside service will be held at Valley View Cemetery in Sutherlin, Oregon on April 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. potluck to follow, place to be determined.
