It is with sadness that we announce the death of our mother, Patricia (Pat) Margaret Turner, age 93. Patricia was born in Denver, Colorado, on Nov. 30, 1929. She passed away in the morning hours of April 03, 2023. Patricia died in her home in Winston, Oregon, of end-stage cardiac disease. We are saddened by the loss of our mother but relieved that she is no longer suffering from the disease’s debilitating effects.
Patricia was a woman who enjoyed a full life that included a love for her two children, her home, reading, travel and her garden. She supported and was active in many community organizations throughout her life. While living in Huntington Beach, California, Patricia was a member and became president of the elementary school PTA and was a supporter of the high school’s parent booster club. While in Laredo, Texas, she was a member and officer of the Laredo Women’s Club, a very active service organization in that community. She was also active in the development of the community animal rescue and shelter.
After retiring to Winston, Oregon, she continued her involvement in the community as a volunteer at the public library and supporting the city planning commission. One of her favorite projects was being part of the city beautification project. She could often be seen tending her garden areas in the town square of Winston, pulling weeds and watering the gardens with her many watering cans. She provided for many stray cats that arrived at her door by offering them food, shelter and humanely trapping feral cats to have them spayed or neutered.
In her final days, prior to the debilitating effects of her disease, she enjoyed going out with friends to lunch, to the movies and gathering to play cards and games.
Patricia is preceded in death by her husband John Turner, who passed from Parkinson’s disease on April 30, 2014. She will be remembered by her two children Cathy Lang and Michael Turner, as well as her two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Per her request, there will be no formal memorial services. If you would like to honor the life of Patricia Turner you may donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, the SPCA or community animal shelter, or your community’s public library.
