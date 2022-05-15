Patricia Rose Phares (Allen) passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the age of 71, in Roseburg, Oregon, at Mercy Medical Hospital. Patty was born March 17, 1951 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, as the daughter of Claude Allen and Bessie Shirley (Baccellieri) Allen. She is survived by her husband Richard Eugene Phares and son, Keven Wayne Eagon with fiancée Kristi Van Mater. Siblings include Ellen Shepard, Jack Allen, Jimmy Bonney, Susie Bonney, Mary Lou Lair (Allen), Bob and Kelli Allen, and Betty Hudson. She is also survived by grandchildren, Kimi (Wheatley) and husband Shawn Parsons and their son Akira; Kyle Eagon, Olivia Eagon, Riley Sparman, Jaden Sparman and many nieces and nephews.
Patty is preceded in death by her father, Claude Allen, mother Bessie Shirley (Baccellieri) Allen, sister Dorothea Malitz (Shepard), brothers Claude Edward Allen, Scott Allen, and Claude Jr. Allen.
Patty was adopted at 7 years old and resided in Curtain, Oregon, where she went to school. She was taught farming, such as raising chickens, was involved in FFA, went to the fair with her animals and won many ribbons. Patty loved flowers and she could tell you what a plant was and how to nurture it. I would tell her it was a weed and she would tell me in detail why it wasn’t. Her love for family and friends was beyond beautiful to watch and be a part of.
She worked as a waitress and a home cleaner at first, then worked at Roseburg Forest Products for a few years. Patty went to college and earned an associate degree in science for a microcomputer specialist. Later, she worked at Job Corps and retired in 1990.
Patty’s health was a battle for a couple of decades; however, you would never know it. Determination, strength and her attitude were, “I can do this myself.” She was the strongest woman I have ever known and yet her soul was an angel, giving anyone a smile and loving warmth. We will all miss you! Patty was also known by family and friends as Butterfly Patty.
