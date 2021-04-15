Patrick Gillespie, age 47, of Bend, OR, passed away on March 11, 2021. He was born October 7, 1973.
Patrick grew up in Myrtle Creek, OR and graduated from South Umpqua High School. He was very athletic and participated in sports all his life and especially loved basketball and soccer. He spent 20 plus years working on cell phone towers. He enjoyed hiking, riding 4-wheelers, and spending time with his children, family and friends.
He is survived by his mother Paulette McBurnett; children Elliott and Owen; twin sister Shannon (Sam) Houston; sister Penny Vanderhoef; half-sister Melissa Kerner; maternal grandparents Paul and Verna McBurnett; many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his dad Laren Halloran and biological father Rick Gillespie. He will be missed by all.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April17, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Millsite Park in Myrtle Creek.
