Patrick McRae
On June 13, 2023, Heaven gained a fly-fishing, baseball-loving angel. Patrick George McRae was born in Walla Walla, Washington, on April 12, 1944, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was the first of five children welcomed by George and Beverley McRae. He attended elementary school in Milton-Freewater, Oregon, and graduated from Mac-Hi in 1962.
As a child, walking from the vets housing to Grove School, he would follow a ditch and try to catch the fish, sometimes making him late for school. Those fish were the beginning of his lifelong passion for fly fishing for trout and steelhead. As a boy, his father taught Pat to fly fish for trout, but it was on the Deschutes River, near The Dalles where he first started fly fishing for steelhead.
Growing up, he had a variety of jobs; he helped his dad lay TV cable by crawling under homes, dragging the cable with his hands until he found the hole to poke it through, was on a weevil crew, had various pea cannery jobs, helped build a grain elevator outside of Condon, and drove a 15-wheel dump truck for Shockman and Son.
He graduated with an electrical engineering degree from Oregon State in June of 1967. Following graduation, he moved to Bremerton, Washington, where he was hired by the Department of the Navy to design electrical systems for carriers and nuclear submarines.
In July of that same year, he married Rebecca Sue Ranta, whom he had met the summer before, while she was working at the Milton-Freewater swimming pool. In 1968, their daughter, Kimmy was born. In 1970, he began working for The Bonneville Power Administration in The Dalles, Oregon and in 1971, their son, Grady, was born.
In the spring of 1974, he transferred to the BPA Walla Walla office, and they found a home in Milton-Freewater, Oregon, where they lived for twenty years. During that time, he helped his dad coach the Milton-Freewater Twins Legion baseball team and in 1979, the Twins won the Oregon State Championship.
In 1994, he transferred to the main BPA office in Portland, Oregon, where he worked until he retired in the fall of 2000, after helping develop BPA’s trading floor. His home river became the North Umpqua where they currently have a home. He wrote two books, became a self-taught watercolorist, and loved being “Papa” to four grands.
He was preceded in death by his parents, nephew Brandon Power and brother-in-law John Zabielski.
He is survived by his wife, Becky; daughter Kimmy (Paul) Nadeau, son Grady (Erin) McRae, and four grandchildren, Henry Nadeau, Callan McRae, Ruby Nadeau and Logan McRae. He is also survived by his sisters, Markie McRae, Chele (Gale) Power, Stephanie (Larry) Diediker, Alison (Phil) Mixter and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pat may be made to The North Umpqua Foundation, 1224 NE Walnut St, PMB 310, Roseburg, Oregon, 97470, the M-F Twins Legion Baseball, 53997 Hwy 332, Milton-Freewater, Oregon, 97862 or a favorite charity. Go wade a river or take in a baseball game with a hot dog and a beer. He would love that.
