Patrick Moore, a United States Navy Veteran, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2021 at the Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Medical Center in Muskogee, Oklahoma at the age of 80. He was born February 3, 1941 in North Chicago, Illinois, the son of James F. Moore and Lois L. Justice. He is survived by his two daughters and son. Jenny McKenzie of Pennsylvania, Jimmy Moore of California, and Kristin Rutter of Oregon. Grandchildren, Kylie, Tyler, Ben, Angie, Hannah, Isaac, Julian, Charlie, Lilly and James. A sister, Shirley of Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife and brother. A private graveside service will be held at the Civil Bend Pioneer Cemetery in Winston.
