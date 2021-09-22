Patrick T. McKeown, age 74, went home to be with the Lord on September 6, 2021 after an extended illness in CHI-Mercy Hospital, Roseburg, Oregon.
He was born to Patrick V. and Anita McKeown in Corvallis, Oregon on April 23, 1947.
Patrick was a lifelong resident of Oregon. He attended Lebanon High School and graduated from U of O with a B.A. in marketing and transportation. Pat was an avid outdoors man, an accomplished skier, cyclist and photographer.
Pat is survived by his wife Carol McKeown of Roseburg. He was preceded in death by both his parents and has no other surviving relatives.
There will be a visitation on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Taylor's Family Chapel in Winston from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., with funeral services to follow at 2:00 p.m.
