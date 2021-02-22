Patsy Alice (Blake) Anderson was born to Ruth and VW Blake on July 10, 1933 in Clarksville, TN. She passed away in Roseburg, OR, February 20, 2021.
Patsy was the youngest of three children. Her family moved to California in 1948 where she met Dana L. Anderson. They were married in 1952. They had two children, daughter Lalece Rooker of Roseburg, OR, and son Clifford of Victorville, CA. Patsy was a good mother and loving wife. She made a warm, comfortable home for her family and did volunteer work for the church. She enjoyed hobbies such as square dancing, reading, oil painting, traveling, Scrabble, water aerobics and golf. She was very proud of having made a hole in one, twice.
Patsy is survived by her husband Dana Anderson; her daughter, Lalece Rooker; her son, Cliff Anderson; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; all of whom will miss her dearly.
There will be a private memorial service.
