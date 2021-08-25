Paul Burton Schafer was born May 16, 1945 in North Bend, Oregon to Harold and Beulah (Jenkins) Schafer. He passed away unexpectedly August 8, 2021 of natural causes in Oakland, Oregon.
Paul graduated from Marshfield High School in Coos Bay, Oregon in 1963. After high school, he served in the military, earned a journeyman electrician license, a CDL license and a pilot license. Paul served in the Marines, Army and National Guard for a total of more than 20 years.
Paul’s primary career was as a journeyman electrician. He also worked as a log truck driver and as a diesel mechanic. Most recently he worked as an inspector for Romtec. Paul’s avocation was anything to do with aviation.
Paul is survived by his daughters, Kaila Schafer Adler (Christopher) and Samantha Frost; sons, D.J. Frost and Colton Frost; granddaughter Ariana Adler; sister Rosalie (Schafer) Halley, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends. Paul is preceded in death by his wife, Annie; his daughter, Julie; his brother, Richard, and his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on August 28, 2021 at the Roseburg Airport.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to:
EAA #495 (Experimental Aircraft Assoc.)
PO Box 41
Roseburg, Oregon 97470
