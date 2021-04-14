Paul “Dennis” Hess, 81, of Drain, Oregon passed away April 11, 2021. Dennis was born October 14, 1939 in Marshfield, Oregon to parents Paul and Sarah (Griffis) Hess. The Hess family moved to Drain, Oregon when Dennis was in the 7th grade and he graduated from Drain Union High School in 1957.
After graduating from the University of Oregon with a master’s degree in geology, he went on to have a prosperous career in the oil and gas industry. His first job was with Shell in New Orleans and was transferred to Denver, where he remained for the duration of his career. After Shell, he worked for BWAB Exploration, owned HMX Petroleum Exploration, and finished his career with Savant Resources. He was a member the Rocky Mountain Association of Geologists, and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists.
Retiring in 2015 left Dennis with time to pursue his love of bird watching. The last several years he especially enjoyed visiting Malheur National Wildlife Refuge with his wife, Sharon. Dennis was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fly fishing in Oregon, Colorado, Montana, and Nevada. Dennis was quick-witted and had a wonderful sense of humor, so much so that he once traded dozens of jokes for prescription eyeglasses with his ophthalmologist.
Dennis was a devoted husband and father. He knew a good thing when he saw it and married his best friend Sharon Hess 59 ½ years ago. Dennis is also survived by his son Matthew and daughter-in-law Angelina of Golden, CO. His surviving siblings include brother Carl Richard “Dick” Hess of Yoncalla, OR; sister Roberta Heaton of Boise, ID; and sister Kathy Hess of Cottage Grove, OR. Dennis is preceded in death by his son Ricky Ronald Hess; sister JoAnne and Linda Hess; and stepbrother William Giovanini.
A visitation will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR. A funeral service will be held Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Church of Christ in Drain, OR. Interment at Drains City Cemetery, Drain, OR. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Rick Hess Endowment for Adolescents and Young Adults at 123 International Way, Springfield, OR 97477, www.peacehealth.org/sacredheartfoundation
