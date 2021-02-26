Paul Farmer was born in Dallas, Texas, May 23, 1949. He passed away February 13, 2021.
Paul attended Albuquerque Boys' Academy. He was a silversmith and made jewelry then studied to become an addiction counselor and became a counselor at Adapt Addiction Treatment in Roseburg, Oregon. While working there, he met Lori who was also employed there and who became his wife. Paul and Lori made a huge difference in many people's lives and are remembered fondly by former residents and by staff. They both loved animals and always had a variety of dogs and cats as part of their family. After Lori died, Paul moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to be close to his sister, Shirley Lewis.
Paul is predeceased by his parents and by his wife, Lori Farmer.
He is survived by his sister, Shirley Lewis; his nephew, David Lewis; and David's wife, Chris.
Paul was an intelligent, funny, kind, generous man and will be greatly missed.
No service is planned at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.