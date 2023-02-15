Paul Gregory Brown was born at Douglas Community Hospital in Roseburg, on Oct. 14, 1958, AD, and was called home by God on Feb. 4, 2023. Paul graduated from Roseburg High School in 1976, after which he attended Umpqua Community College, earning an Associate of Arts Degree in 1980. Paul then moved to Eugene and attended the University of Oregon, where he graduated in 1982 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and history. Paul then attended Willamette University College of Law where he earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1985 and served as class president.
Paul was a working man, beginning at an early age, working with his father Jacob (Jake), his mom and two brothers at Rainbow Trailer Sales in Winchester, Oregon. Paul worked full time during his time at UCC, first at Keller Lumber, and then Roseburg Lumber. After law school, Paul returned to Douglas County where he worked for Basco Logging for 26 years. In 2012, he started his own business, Paul Brown’s Mow and Go. Paul loved his customers and was willing to go the extra mile for them, and was particularly caring with his older customers.
Paul had a love of God throughout his life which started at an early age when he attended Sunday School. He was a member of the Sutherlin Family Church where he was a greeter, along with his wife, Marsha. Paul would take his mom to square dancing at the Buckaroo Barn, and this is where he met Marsha, the love of his life. Paul and Marsha found happiness, in God’s time, enjoying the simple pleasures of life.
He loved sports, playing football for Roseburg High School, excelling at track for UCC and running in the First Annual Governor’s Trophy Run Half Marathon, the Portland Marathon and numerous long distance runs with the Roseburg Track Club. The hallmark of Paul’s life was his generosity toward others and his love of life. He was fiercely loyal to his friends, loved his country and politics, and was the first to volunteer for his family, friends or church. He loved his cars … the Trans Am, the Mustangs, the Corvette and his F-150s, King Ranch, Lariat and Platinum … always thinking about the next fun vehicle.
Paul had a heart of gold. With Paul it was always fun, and his unmatched enthusiasm and warm laugh lifted the spirits of those around him. He will be dearly missed.
Paul is survived by his wife, Marsha Brown, mother, Laurie (Bonnie) Brown; brothers, Frank and John (Mary) Brown, nephews and niece Jacob, Josiah (Delaney) and Caroline Brown; and his stepson, Jason Walker (Carmen), his family and long time friend George Ambrosini.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 25, 2023, at Sutherlin Family Church.
Donations in his name may be made to a charity of your choice.
