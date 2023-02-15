Paul Gregory Brown was born at Douglas Community Hospital in Roseburg, on Oct. 14, 1958, AD, and was called home by God on Feb. 4, 2023. Paul graduated from Roseburg High School in 1976, after which he attended Umpqua Community College, earning an Associate of Arts Degree in 1980. Paul then moved to Eugene and attended the University of Oregon, where he graduated in 1982 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and history. Paul then attended Willamette University College of Law where he earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1985 and served as class president.

