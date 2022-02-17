It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Paul Douglas Gregory, 68, of Winchester, Oregon. Paul passed away Friday Feb. 11, 2022, after a long battle with diabetes that resulted in kidney failure.
Paul was born in Roseburg, Oregon, to Boyd and Emma Gregory. He lived on Page Road in Winchester his whole life, attending Winchester Elementary School, JoLane Middle School and he graduated from Roseburg High School in 1971. Paul had many close friends that he spent his childhood with raising hell. When Paul was growing up, he loved playing baseball and was a catcher on the Babe Ruth baseball team, he enjoyed motocross racing and drag raced in Eugene with his 1971 Duster.
Paul started working in the logging industry and then moved on to a job at Collins Wholesale, working as a mechanic. In 1977, Paul’s dad started Southern Oregon Diesel along with Paul and his brothers, David and Dennis. Paul worked there until 1995, when he joined Knife River Corporation as a diesel mechanic. Paul worked at Knife River until his death, a job that he loved and refused to retire from.
In 1979, Paul met Marcee Rethwish after being set up on a blind date and they quickly fell in love and married in April 1980. During their marriage, Paul and Marcee had two children, Jaclyn and John. Paul and Marcee were married for 42 years.
Paul loved spending time with his family, camping in the RVs at the beach and looking for whales, BBQing, smoking the meat from the animals that he, John and Marcee harvested. Paul loved the Oregon Ducks and a good beer, preferably together. He loved to wash his truck, so much so that John used to tease him that he would wash the paint off. Paul and Marcee loved to sit by the fire in their backyard for hours and listen to music, especially the Zac Brown Band. The last couple of summers, Paul and Marcee took their grandkids, Brynn and Landon, camping and he loved playing on the beach with them. He taught Brynn how to whittle and Landon how to use a scope during these trips.
For many years, Paul trained dogs for AKC Retriever Hunt Tests, Paul was the president for a few years of the Umpqua Valley Retrievers. Paul trained Grizzly, his chocolate lab, to a Master Hunter Title.
A tradition that Paul started 50 years ago was going to Diamond Lake and “hunting” for Christmas trees. He used to take his mother to get trees and that evolved to Marcee and then Jaclyn and John and then his grandkids when they were born.
Paul loved the outdoors and would have hunted and fished every day of his life if he could have. Hunting with his son was one of his passions and they hunted together for 27 years. He shot his last big bull in 2018 and his last bear in 2021. Hunt Camp was one of Paul’s favorite times of the year.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd Arthur Gregory and Emma Ann Gregory.
Paul is survived by his wife, Marcee Gregory. His daughter, Jaclyn Rodarte and her husband Cory and his son, John Gregory and his wife, Nikki. He had two grandchildren: Brynn and Landon. He is also survived by his brothers David Gregory and Dennis Gregory as well as their wives and children. And the many friends and co-workers that he met along the way.
