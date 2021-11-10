Paul H. Gore, a resident of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Oct. 19, 2021. He was born in Denver, Colorado, on Aug. 8, 1957. After high school he enlisted in the Army Reserves, and then joined the U.S. Air Force, proudly serving our nation. He then went to school to train to become a Veterinarian. Paul also authored many books in his later years. He is survived by his sisters, Sharon Higby, Beverly McCoy, and Martha Gore. Arrangements in the care of Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors, 541-537-9300.
