Paul Niswonger, born Sept. 7, 1963 passed away suddenly on Oct. 7, 2021. Paul was a Proud Navy veteran, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and cousin. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Services will be held on Oct. 22, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Roseburg National Cemetery.
