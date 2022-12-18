Paul S. Trent Sr., of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Dec. 13, 2022, at home with his wife Barb by his side. Paul was born in Virginia on May 18, 1936, to Houston and Maud Trent.
When Paul was 18 months old, his family moved to Roseburg, Oregon, settling in the Melrose area. At a young age, he began his career with Roseburg Lumber Company doing many different jobs, retiring after 48 years of employment.
Paul married June Miller in Roseburg, Oregon, on Jan. 2, 1958. They were together until she passed away in 1986. They had three sons, Paul Jr., Popeye and Rocky. They raised their family on Roberts Creek Road.
After being introduced by her uncle in 1990, Paul married Barb Sulffridge on Oct. 28, 1994. Paul’s family was everything to him. He was always there for them. He loved the farm life and raised cows, pigs and eventually just cattle. After his mother passed, he purchased the family property in Melrose and continued to raise cattle there and in Roberts Creek.
Paul is preceded in death by his wife June Trent, son Rocky Trent and brothers Jack and Houston (Junior) Trent.
He is survived by his wife Barb Trent, sons Paul Jr. (Debbie), Popeye (Vicki), and grandsons Traviss and Zac. He had four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the Melrose Cemetery in Roseburg, Oregon, at 11 a.m.
