In the early morning hours of Jan. 31, 2022, the world lost a great man. Paul John Sackinger was born to John Philip Sackinger and Genevieve Margaret Sackinger (Simonini) in Santa Barbara County, California on June 30, 1965. Paul grew up in Palo Alto surrounded by an extensive family. Even as a child, Paul was hungry for knowledge - whether he was following his Nonno around learning about auto mechanics, or spending summers with his cousin in Alaska, learning how to live off the land. Paul graduated from Gunn High School in 1983 and attended Chico State University where he studied geology and was active in his Sigma Nu Iota Kappa fraternity.
After college, Paul moved to Shelton, Washington, where he started his family before moving to Oregon in 2001. Paul had many careers over his life, airplane mechanic, pilot, business owner and eventually the fire service and paramedicine. For the past 28 years, Paul devoted his life to the fire service and EMS. First in Shelton, Washington, as a Medic 1 at Mason County District 4, and then for 20 years at Douglas County Fire District #2 as an engineer, arson investigator, and grant writer until his retirement in 2020.
In his free time Paul enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting, fishing, camping and, of course, sharing time with his dog Sam, which led to many discussions turned friendships. Whether you knew him from work, riding Harley’s, the local bar or just from around town, Paul had a way of making you feel like you’d been friends forever within minutes of meeting him.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Genevieve Sackinger (Simonini), and his stepson, Andrew Jacob Long. He is survived by his father, John Sackinger, his children, Rory Sackinger and Megan Wright, his longtime partner, Libby Williams, countless extended family and friends he loved as family.
We invite all those Paul considered friends and family to join us in celebrating Paul’s extraordinary life Saturday, March 12 at 2 p.m. at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in the Cascade Center.
