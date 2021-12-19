Pauline Clayton, age 93, passed on to her heavenly home on Dec. 11, 2021, with family at her side. She was born in 1928, in Bienville Parish, Louisiana, to Ed and Ruby Nicholson. Her parents, brother Melvin D. Nicholson, and she moved to Yakima, Washington, in the 1940s. Then eventually settled in Winston, Oregon. In 1950, she married Otis Clayton Sr., a local logger. They raised four children; Otis Clayton Jr., David Paul Clayton, Gill Oliver Clayton and Beverly Clayton. In 1969, Pauline graduated from Umpqua Community College and transferred to Southern Oregon University, earning a bachelor's degree and then a master's degree in business education. After teaching business at Rogue Community College, Pauline went to work for New York Life Insurance Company; where she achieved "Million Dollar Roundtable" status several times. She also earned her private pilot's license in the 1960s.
Throughout her life she served the Lord and faithfully attended church, including leading women's ministries at a local church. Pauline read her well-worn Bible daily and enjoyed Christian television.
She loved her grandchildren and their families, was interested in local and national politics, dachshunds, shopping, and in later life, bingo at her senior residence. Pauline was preceded in death by her husband Otis Sr., her parents, her sons Gill Clayton and David Paul Clayton, her brother Melvin "Buck" Nicholson, nephew Rodney Nicholson, and son-in-law Larry Quiring. She is survived by her children Otis Clayton Jr. (Deanne), Beverly Clayton-Quiring, eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff and residents at Adam’s House in Myrtle Creek for their care for her during these past four years. The supportive care by the Amedisys nurses was also appreciated.
Graveside services will be held on Dec. 17 at the Roseburg Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life is planned for Jan. 8, 2021, at the Myrtle Creek First Nazarene Church.
