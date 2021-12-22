Peggy Lou Blondell

Peggy Lou (Francies) Blondell of Sutherlin passed away at home on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, with her loving family and best friend by her side.
Peggy was born on Sept. 5, 1943, in Sacramento, California. She was the daughter of Alice Thrush (Coleman). Peggy was a wife for 60 years and had five children, 11 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren.
Peggy was introduced to her soulmate, Corrin, and married at age 17. They lived in Fort Lewis, Washington, Sutherlin, Oregon, and raised their children and lived in Wilbur for 40 years. Peggy was primarily a homemaker and worked some jobs out of the home. She worked on the county election board for over 40 years. She volunteered at the Sutherlin Food Pantry, helped with the Wilbur United Methodist Church Bazaars and rummage sales. She was a child care provider in her home and also provided elderly care outside of the home. Peggy was very passionate about tracing family heritage and created genealogy binders for all her children. Peggy had many hobbies, sewing, canning, crocheting, raising bummer lambs, and was very good with houseplants. She loved dogs. She had many collections, loved to shop and spend time with friends and family.
Peggy was social and had many life-long special friends throughout the years and kept in touch with a middle school class mate. She and Corrin were married at the Wilbur United Methodist Church and attended there for many years. Peggy had a strong love for Jesus and had no fear of dying. She was also comforted to know she would be reunited with her mom, son, grandson and many others who passed before her.
Peggy was proceeded in death by her son-in-law (Eddie), mom (Alice), son (Danny), grandson (Brady), and brother (Bob). She is survived by Corrin, her husband of 60 years; her daughters, Renae (and Trent Mefferd), Rachelle (and John Nickols), Ratina (and Allen Hagedorn), Julia (and Aaron Floyd), and daughter-in-law, DeAnne (and Ron Ashcraft). She is also survived by ten grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law (Marge Carroll), nieces, nephews and cousins, and honorary sister (Judy Hedgers).
A memorial service will be held at Family Church 878 W 6th Ave, Sutherlin, OR 97479 on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Paul Glazner officiating. A potluck will be directly following. Umpqua Valley Funeral Alternatives is assisting with the funeral arrangements.
