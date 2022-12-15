Peggy was born in 1927 in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. She and her siblings (James, Robert and Kathleen) were raised mainly by their grandmother, Catherine Pleck. Peggy always said that her grandmother was an amazing woman and if she could be half the woman her grandmother was, she would be happy.
Peggy moved to California with family in 1950, after her grandmother’s death and was an independent woman who worked hard to live on her own. She was always a real go-getter. She turned down many marriage proposals waiting for the right guy. Peggy finally met him in 1955.
In June of 1957, she married the love of her life, Roland Viviani. They lived in San Mateo, California, and ran their businesses together. They never had children but enjoyed each other’s company immensely. They were a good team. Peggy and Roland loved hunting, fishing, traveling and football.
In 1992, they retired and bought a ranch in Roseburg, Oregon, in the Singleton Valley. They loved Oregon and life on the ranch. Together, they bought an RV and went on the road for extended periods, traveling extensively.
In 2010, Roland passed away and in 2013, Peggy sold the ranch. She took her cattle dog, Amigo, to live out their days in Winchester, Oregon. In 2015, Peggy’s niece and nephew moved to Roseburg to be near her. She enjoyed their company and they spent much time together, and all their friends and neighbors adopted her as “Aunt Peg.”
Slowing down after a pacemaker surgery, the crazy COVID times were hard for Peggy, but she truly enjoyed her home, her family and friends. She was very blessed to have wonderful caregivers that enabled her to live at her home, as were her wishes, until she passed peacefully at the age of 95.
A memorial gathering will be held at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses, 965 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg, Oregon, between noon and 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.
