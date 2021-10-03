Penny Perkins, age 68, left her earthly abode on Sept. 8, 2021, after succumbing to pneumonia related to COVID. She is now abiding with Abba Father, Christ the Son and Holy Spirit.
Penny was born in Mobile, Alabama on Nov. 21, 1952 to Mary Ann & James McCool Sr. Her parents moved to Havre, Montana in 1954, and relocated to Roseburg in 1962. Penny graduated from Roseburg High School in 1971. She met Ronald Perkins in early July 1971, and they married on Sept. 3, 1971. Penny became a certified sign language interpreter in 1986 and signed for Roseburg Schools, UCC and New Life Church. She was a candy striper in high school, and in 2005, at the age of 53, she achieved her goal of becoming a nurse (LPN). She worked for Mercy, Rose Haven, Amedisys, and Safe Haven Maternity Home. Penny enjoyed spending time with her family and church family, going to the coast and reading.
Penny is survived by her husband Ron Perkins, their three sons, James Perkins, Mark (Sarah) Perkins & Nathan Perkins. She was blessed with nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Penny was the oldest of seven, and is survived by Pam (Terry) Burt, Pete (Nancy) McCool, Jim McCool Jr., Priscilla Whitman, Gerry (Amy) McCool & Prudy (Drew) Munson. She was preceded in death by both parents.
Penny always maintained a strong, yet quiet faith; she trusted God’s strength and knew his love would see her through it all. Her faith was an inspiration to many. The family would like to thank everyone for all their love, support, and prayers.
After celebrating fifty years of marriage on Sept. 3, 2021, while in the hospital, she spent five more days, before entering a complete Jubilee rest with our Lord & Savior.
Celebration of Life will be held at New Life Church, 1723 NE Vine St., Roseburg on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.