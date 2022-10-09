Penny Cole, a cherished mother of two, grandmother of four and adoring wife to husband Jim R. Cole, passed away on Sept. 3, 2022, in Roseburg, Oregon.
Penny was the third of five children born to Edward and Josephine Noyes on May 19, 1945, in Bozeman, Montana. Penny's family relocated to California when she was in first grade. She earned an Associate of Arts in Clerical Studies degree from Santa Rosa Junior College in 1966, after graduating from Mendocino High School in 1963.
Penny and her husband met while he was stationed at Norton Air Force Base in San Bernardino, California, in May 1969. Six months after their wedding on Dec. 5, 1969, they decided to relocate to Memphis, Tennessee, to live at the slower pace that her spouse was used to. Penny and Jim eventually ended up in Roseburg, Oregon, in 1985, where they found their forever home.
Beyond being a mother and grandmother, Penny's finest achievements were earning a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Utah State in 1985, and starting a career as a bank manager/officer with National Bank of Commerce in Memphis, Tennessee. Penny also belonged to the Roseburg Rotary Club for a very long time. In addition to serving on the Rotary District 5110 Youth Exchange Committee and hosting 12 exchange students, she actively worked as the Rotary Noon Club Secretary for 17 years. She relished every second of being a youth exchange mother and took it all in. Every student Penny and Jim hosted had a very particular meaning in her life, and she stayed in touch with several of them right up until her death.
Anyone who knew Penny could tell she was passionate about music, gourmet cooking and travel. For many years, she played the handbells and sang in the choirs of the Presbyterian and Methodist churches. Every night, she prepared a home-cooked meal for her children and husband. If you've ever had the opportunity to sample her cooking, you'd know she could have beaten Betty Crocker in a cook-off. Penny's favorite vacations were going to Europe, bravely driving her mischievous children on road trips, going to Hawaii with her granddaughter and going to Disneyland with her children and all of her grandchildren.
Penny's love, compassion and tenacity will be remembered. She exhibited saintly tolerance and was a devoted support system for her husband, kids and grandchildren. She enjoyed being active in her community, caring for her lovely home and spending time with the people she loved. It was uncommon to ever catch her unwinding. She preferred to be active, pursuing her inner urge to assist everyone in her circle. Everyone who knew Penny was fortunate.
Jim, Penny's husband of 52 years, her children, Greg Cole and his wife Kelly Kauffman-Cole and Cheryl Cole, her grandchildren, Mariana Rodriguez-Cole, Dakoda Cole, Alexa Cole and Makenzie Cole, her siblings, Judy Nielsen, Sue Noyes, Edward Noyes and Sid Noyes, as well as numerous other family members, friends and Rotary Youth exchange students, love and miss Penny.
Please donate to the Roseburg First United Methodist Church Melodiers handbell choir in Penny's memory in lieu of flowers.
For those who would like to attend, there will be a celebration of life at the Roseburg First United Methodist Church on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 2 p.m.
