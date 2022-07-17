Peter Alan Best died July 2, 2022, in St. Louis, Missouri, surrounded by his beloved wife Mary Ann, son Topher and sisters-in-law Jayne Bibb and April Heron. Born Feb. 16, 1941, in Malden, Massachusetts, to Jean Black Best and Lewis R. Best, he spent every summer on Lake Sunapee in New London, New Hampshire, with his cousins and grandparents. He attended the University of Colorado, left to work at the Seattle World's Fair and traveled Europe, then returned and graduated with a B.A. in Philosophy in 1965.
He married Margy (Jennings) Best in 1964 and had two children; the marriage ended in divorce, but the friendship continued. In 1983, he married Mary Ann Dzuback with whom he spent the remainder of his life. As an adult Peter lived in many places, including Boulder, Colorado, Idleyld Park and Bend, Oregon, Waitsfield, Vermont, Franconia, New Hampshire, S---- Valley, California, near Lake Tahoe, New York, New York, and St. Louis.
Peter worked as a carpenter, electrician, plumber, hotel manager, landscape gardener and librarian, and created and maintained beautiful gardens in the St. Louis area. A man of many talents and interests, Peter cultivated friendships everywhere he lived and shined as a father, brother, son, husband, cousin, uncle and friend.
He is predeceased by his parents, step-father Durgin DeLand, brother Michael DeLand, sister Jeanie Anderson, brothers-in-law Joseph and John Dzuback, niece Nina DeLand and nephew Joseph Bibb. He is survived by his sons Nicholas (Lisa) and Topher (Andrea) Best; beloved wife Mary Ann; brothers Don Best and Dan (Jody) DeLand; sisters-in-law Margaret (Michael) Bloomfield, Jayne (Julian) Bibb, April Heron and Paula Dzuback; brother-in-law Peter Anderson; grandsons Tyler and Brian Best and Tristan Casadei; and nieces and nephews who dearly loved him as their special Uncle Peter (or Uncle Pete).
A good, beautiful and unforgettable man whose sense of humor never failed him, he was deeply embedded in his family and large community of friends, all of whom are mourning his death and profoundly grateful for his life.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Peter's memory to the University City Public Library, 6900 Delmar Blvd, University City, Missouri, 63130. www.ucitylibrary.org.
