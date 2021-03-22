Peter Russell of Winston, OR, age 75, passed away March 5, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Roseburg, with his wife Joyce and son Roger by his side. Covid-19 took another good man.
He was born November 29, 1945 in New London, CN, to Lorraine and Ed Russell, the second of three sons. Being a military family, his journey took him to several different ports of the US Navy. The family eventually settled in Coos Bay, OR, where Pete graduated from Marshfield High School in 1963.
He worked mostly in the wood products industry for over 45 years, most recently retiring from Roseburg Forest Products in 2010.
Pete was preceded in death by his father Ed in 1963. He is survived by his wife Joyce, his best friend of 24 years; his mother Lorraine Bachmann of Cathedral City, CA; son, Roger Russell of Albuquerque, NM, and his wife Janki; grandsons, ViJay and Ravi; son, Brad Marca of Coos Bay, OR, and his wife Meagan; granddaughters, Anastasia Marca, Shellsea Corum; grandson, Ori Corum; granddaughter, Stephanie VanBuskirk of Carson City, NV; great-granddaughter, Brielle; brothers, Wes Russell of Dexter, OR, and Ned Russell of Winston; nephew, Myk Poole of Winston, and his wife Christina, their children Anthony and Lakota.
Pete was a "car guy" all of his adult life. He was Vice President of the Timberland Corvette, where he made many good friends.
Cruise for a Cause of Douglas County is planning a Spring Fling benefit car show and cruise for Saturday, April 24, 2021, beginning at Lookingglass Brewery in Winston at 12 p.m. in honor of Pete. They will later be cruising for literacy; Pete believed all kids should know how to read and volunteered many years with the S.M.A.R.T reading program.
No services scheduled.
