Peter Wipf, age 80, the avid reader, gifted vocalist and cherished friend to many, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Beloved husband and soulmate to the late Pamela Wipf, Peter is survived by his sister, Anna Mandel of Conrad, Montana, three daughters, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was the loving father of Sharon (Jim) Stanphill, Sutherlin, Oregon; Shelli and Mark Wipf-Stewart, Sutherlin, Oregon; and Sharri and Lee Vandall, Sidney, Montana. Peter was never shy about expressing his pride in his grandchildren: Daniel (Jade) Vandall, Brittney (George) Lash, Elisabeth Stanphill, Benjamin Stanphill, Rachel Stanphill, Hannah Vandall, Ireland Vandall, Ryan Stewart and great-great-grandchildren: Jeina, Duncan and Mavis Vandall.
Peter was born to parents, Peter and Anna Wipf, on July 23, 1942, in New Dayton, Alberta, Canada. Raised in a Montana Hutterite colony, Peter enjoyed his upbringing which instilled in him a strong sense of community. Surrounded by siblings, cousins and relatives, he was taught the value of family and a strong work ethic. Something that he would then nurture into his daughters’ and grandchildren’s lives. Always an advocate of education and higher learning, Peter took great pride in obtaining his high school diploma and in taking many college courses to further his career.
Peter dedicated over 40 years of service to the General Motors Company. He began his career in Van Nuys, California, as an assemblyman on the line. Given Peter’s ambitious spirit and natural leadership qualities, he was quickly promoted to the position of foreman. After transferring to the Portland, Oregon, location where he would continue his profession as the Quality Control Director, Peter retired with honors.
Volunteering was of the utmost importance to Peter. His character and sense of discipline were exemplified in his giving back to others and the community. Whether he was volunteering at the food pantry or serving where needed at the local St. Vincent’s, Peter could always be depended on to show up, give his all and do so with a friendly smile.
A devout Christian and past church board member, Peter’s faith could be observed in the way he loved and dedicated himself to the Lord’s work. He was always ready to give an answer to those of the hope and Truth of Jesus that lied within him. Pete would say “God is Good All the Time!” He is with our Lord and his beloved family now, who proceeded him in death, his beloved wife Pamela, his father Peter, mother Anna and brothers Christopher, Joseph and Jacob Wipf. He will be forever in our hearts!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.