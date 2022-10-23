On July 1 of this year, my husband, Philip, passed away after enduring a long debilitating illness. The family wishes to thank the staff at Brookdale Memory Care Residence for the care and comfort given in those last few months of his life. He has now joined his parents, Naurice and Thelma Nesset, as well as his brother, David Nesset, in heaven. I'm sure his beloved Great Pyrenees, Virginia, is at his side.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.