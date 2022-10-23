On July 1 of this year, my husband, Philip, passed away after enduring a long debilitating illness. The family wishes to thank the staff at Brookdale Memory Care Residence for the care and comfort given in those last few months of his life. He has now joined his parents, Naurice and Thelma Nesset, as well as his brother, David Nesset, in heaven. I'm sure his beloved Great Pyrenees, Virginia, is at his side.
Philip was born on Dec. 15, 1941, in Evanston, Illinois, and was raised in Palatine, Illinois, where he graduated from high school and went on to attend St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. Philip graduated in 1963, with a bachelor's degree in political science. He continued his studies at Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he received his master's degree in Sacred Theology in 1967. Philip did a year at Lutheran General Hospital as a chaplain and completed his Clinical Pastoral Care Certification while there.
He then moved to Arcata, California, as a called pastor to Faith Lutheran Church. While there, he and Pastor Don Claasen of Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church, worked with their congregations to form the Lutheran Church of Arcata, a beautiful new church was built next to Arcata Redwood Park in the redwoods. This church is celebrating 50 years of ministry this year.
Philip served several churches in Humboldt County, including the Church of the Mountains in Hoopa, Trinidad Presbyterian Church, Orick Presbyterian Church and Grace-Good Shephard Church. He was called to Oregon in 2004, to serve the Tri-City Presbyterian Church, which he served until his retirement in 2012. Phil moved to Roseburg two years ago because of health concerns for both he and Nancy. They attended Faith Lutheran Church in the Roseburg area.
In all the areas he lived, he chose to work in the community, he was in Rotary, Habitat for Humanity, he had a term on the grand jury and he always looked for ways to help the needs of seniors.
Nobody ever met Phil without immediately seeing his sense of humor. Phil was obsessed with trains to the extent he laid tracks and put a caboose as his "man cave" on them. He was a great animal lover and shared his love of camping, backpacking and skiing with friends and family, and read just about any book in sight.
This extraordinary man will be missed by his wife of 42 years Nancy Nesset, and by their five children: Dana (Steve) Hetzler of Salisbury Maryland, Tira (Lei Li) Nesset of Beaverton, Oregon, Kaia (Sam) Flanagan Eureka, California, Jilene (Jim) Whitney and Mark (Brandy) Smith of Vancouver, Washington. In addition, he had nine grandchildren and a brother Burton Nesset, living near Tacoma, Washington.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m., for family and friends at Faith Lutheran Church in Roseburg.
Phil is gone from our sight but not from our memories. He now rests in faith, love and peace.
