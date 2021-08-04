On June 7, 2021, Philip (Phil) G. Teel quietly slipped away to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after a 9-month battle with cancer. Phil was born in Overton, Nevada, to Clinton and Elva Teel. He served in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft mechanic from 1957 to 1961.
In 1959, Phil met his lifelong love, Jeannie, in Topeka, Kansas. They were celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary when Jeannie passed away in October of 2019. In 1961, they moved to Juneau, Alaska, where they lived for 31 years. They raised their family of three daughters and their chosen adopted Athabascan son there.
Phil’s first job in Juneau was working for Burrows Welding. He and his brother-in-law, Byron Sanford, purchased Burrows Welding and renamed it T&S Welding. After moving to Anchorage, then Illinois, Phil and the family moved back to Juneau, and he opened his own welding shop called Phil’s Welding. He worked on many projects in Juneau and surrounding communities over the years. Some of his projects included repair work on the old Juneau-Douglas Bridge, ferry terminals throughout Southeast Alaska, building a fish weir in Haines and numerous other projects.
Phil was an outgoing, engaging character who knew no strangers. He loved to meet new people and hear their stories. During their time in Juneau, many lifetime friendships were made. Alaska always held a special spot in Phil’s heart.
Phil loved to go on moose hunting trips with his friends, or flying one of his planes, and had a desire to help Christian ministries as much as he could. One of his favorite passions was the Echo Ranch Bible Camp. Phil designed and built the landing craft “Blondina” for the camp to use to move vehicles, supplies and people. It is still operating today. He also built the trolley over the river to the wilderness camp, along with many other contributions.
In 1992, they moved to Roseburg, Oregon, to their dream home. They loved living in the country and being able to see the wildlife, the beautiful country, and having a place they were able to welcome their friends to visit. They made many dear friends in Roseburg over the years.
Phil was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; his son, Art, and grandson, Cory Stephens. He is survived by daughters, Tracy Foster, Bonnie (Gary) Wilson and Karla (Tom) Stephens; grandchildren, Tyler (Charity) Wilson, Isaac (Darian) Gray-Christensen, Troy (Cassie) Wilson, Bonnie Jean Christensen, Brooke Wilson, Paige Wilson, Crystal Stephens and Casey Stephens; great-granddaughters, Briella and Adeline Wilson; sisters, Elaine Shields and Maureen (Ed) Breen; and many nieces and nephews and treasured friends. Phil was loved and will be missed by us all.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at North Umpqua Bible Fellowship (NUBF), 1547 Wild River Drive, Roseburg, Oregon, 97470. To attend the services via live stream, go to nubf.org
In lieu of flowers, we ask you to consider donating to his favorite place: Echo Ranch Bible Camp, PO Box 210608, Auke Bay, Alaska 99821, or the NUBF Ministry Fund, 1547 Wild River Drive, Roseburg, OR 97470.
